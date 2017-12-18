British Fashion Council launches Models First initiative

The British Fashion Council has announced that it will be taking a “leading role” in helping to set ‘best practice’ for the modelling industry and lobbying to remove barriers for models to work in the UK, with a particular focus on visa regulation and Brexit with the launch of its Models First initiative.

The initiative coincides with the launch of a newly formed organisation established by leading model agencies in the UK, the British Fashion Model Agency Association (BFMAA), which will take the place of the Association of Model Agencies and will see the British Fashion Council taking a secretariat role and chair an independent committee comprising leading individuals from the fashion industry to develop a charter that will protect and give a voice to models.

The new organisation has been formed to unite the modelling industry to face and tackle industry challenges became more evident, said the British Fashion Council, and that the British Fashion Model Agency Association would recognise legitimate model agencies that sign up to a code of Best Practice.

In addition, the association aims to work with the British Fashion Council to promote this best practice to both working models and the general public to help them navigate unacceptable working practices in the industry.

BFC teams up with British Fashion Model Agency Association to protect models

The role of the British Fashion Council will be to encourage the fashion industry to sign up to a similar charter of best practice that will be developed by the committee and in consultation with industry, it confirmed in a press statement. It will also take the role as an independent, confidential contact point for mode ls and model agencies, students and industry to flag poor practice and report abuse.

One of the particular focuses of the new initiative will see the two organisations ensuring that visa laws enable the industry to function in the light of Brexit, in order for the UK to compete and remain at the forefront of the fashion industry.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said: “The BFMAA approached us to take a more formal role in our engagement with agencies and to help lead the way in setting codes of practice that model agencies and the industry can sign up to. They understood the need to develop an independent committee that will challenge agencies, as well as industry norms to ensure that models are treated with the same respect and care as all employees in the industry.

“The stories highlighted through #METOO has meant that there is no better time for the industry to work together to stamp out any form of maltreatment or abuse. The fashion industry is also facing challenges as visa regulations come under scrutiny in light of Brexit and we need to ensure access is open and talented individuals from overseas are not excluded from working in the UK, diminishing our opportunity to compete on a global stage.”

British Fashion Model Agency Association chairman John Horner added: “As the representative body of Britain’s top fashion model agencies, the BFMAA is delighted to be affiliated with the British Fashion Council. Working together we look forward to improving industry standards and working conditions for models here in the UK, as well as ensuring that the UK remains an accessible and attractive environment for both models and fashion brands.”

The Models First Initiative forms part of Positive Fashion, a British Fashion Council platform designed to celebrate industry best practice and encourage future business decisions to create positive change. Other areas of the initiative include sustainability, education, and local manufacturing and craftsmanship.

Founding members of the British Fashion Model Agency Association includes Models1, Premier, Select, Storm, Boss (Manchester) and Colours (Glasgow).

Images: courtesy of the British Fashion Council