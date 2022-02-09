Brooklyn-based BIPOC brand discusses impact of Black History Month on business

In honor of Black History Month, Edify, an online direct-to-consumer marketplace for ethical and sustainable BIPOC-owned businesses highlights brands to make it easier for shoppers to allocate their purchasing power accordingly. Edify’s purpose of hand-picking products and companies that appeal to a conscious consumer simultaneously aims to support, empower, and celebrate underserved communities, with their ultimate goal to end racism in the fashion industry.

This month Edify’s spotlight shines on Brooklyn-based Novel Swim, a fun, inclusive swimwear brand founded by Laura Paulino Rosenbaum who works with local seamstresses in New York City’s garment district to ensure everything is ethically made to last. FashionUnited speaks with the designer/founder to understand how the pronounced attention of Black History Month impacts BIPOC-owned brands and how a small business operates within NYC’s corporate climate.

Novel Swim image from ShopEdify.co

As founder of Novel Swim, how do you feel about the promotions and PR pushes that occur during Black History Month?

As a business owner that truly believes in the value of my product, I've welcomed the influx of PR that comes during Black History Month, but it's been a complicated feeling because I believe it should be seen and recognized year round. Novel has been here for 7 years, so it's been amazing to finally get noticed, but it also makes you wonder why people didn't notice you before. It's been especially critical to have exceptional retail partners that value us and our product. Our partner, Edify, highlights that we are Afro-Latina owned, but they make sure their customers also know that our swimsuits are beautifully and ethically made, sustainable, and locally manufactured in the USA. It's important for us not only to be seen for being BIPOC when we are relevant to the social calendar but also be seen for the range of values that we bring to the table every other day of the year.

Do you see an uptick in business during February as a result of these promotions?

We've absolutely found that these pushes result in a huge spike in sales. Last year, we saw business go up 75 percent in one day as a result of a PR push. The power of promotion is strong and translates to more sales for us and our retail partners. But it's important for all parties involved to see the actual dollar value we are bringing and not withhold opportunities for exposure exclusively during February. No business can survive if it is only thriving for one month. If people are truly invested in seeing BIPOC brands grow and stay on the playing field, they need to keep the field open all year long.

As inclusivity and diversity appears to gain more importance within the fashion industry, especially over the past two years, have you seen a positive impact on your business?

Totally! The emergence of purpose driven shopping platforms like Edify Clothes that create a destination for shoppers who are seeking BIPOC brands to invest in year round has given us more outlets to exist on. In January, Novel participated in an Instagram Live with Edify, which was another powerful way we were able to reach new audiences.

Novel Swim designer Laura Paulino Rosenbaum; image ShopEdify.co

As a Brooklyn-based business with manufacturing in NYC's garment district, do you find there is satisfactory networking and industry collaboration in the city?

Despite everything and everyone being super close, there are still a lot of doors that have remained closed. But I have spent the last few years pushing, and some are beginning to crack. I've had to be extra aggressive and constantly keep my ear to the ground in order to make satisfactory connections to propel my business, but I think that goes for anyone. Thankfully, there are more virtual spaces opening up to provide resources for business owners like me to network and collaborate.