Burberry announces creative series, Friends and Family

Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci is set to carry out a creative series, in which he will partner with inspiring creatives for each of the house’s pre-collections.

Through the ‘Friends and Family’ partnership, individuals from “unexpected backgrounds” will be asked to interpret the Burberry identity established by Tisci. The collaboration will see the participants style the collection and bring their own personal creative identity to each of the pre-collections.

The first collaboration will be with Lea T, for the label’s autumn/winter 2022 pre-collection, to be launched in January 2022. The model has been a long-standing collaborator of Tisci’s, featured in a number of Burberry campaigns and runway shows, with the house considering her as part of the ‘Burberry family’.

In the brand’s announcement, it stated that the new series was created as “a true celebration of togetherness, style and family”.