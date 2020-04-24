Burberry donates 100,000 pieces of PPE, continues to pay staff through crisis

Burberry has announced that it has so far donated 100,000 pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) to those on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis and is continuing to pay its staff who can no longer work because of it.

The British luxury brand announced in late-March that it had repurposed its iconic trench coat production factory in Castleford, Yorkshire to manufacture non-surgical gowns and masks for the NHS. It is also sourcing surgical masks through its supply chain and providing them to the NHS and nursing care charities. It has so far provided 100,000 pieces of PPE.

The label also said it will continue to maintain base pay for all employees who are unable to fulfil their roles due to Covid-19. In the UK, which accounts for more than a third of the brand’s workforce, this money will come out of the brand’s own pockets as opposed to government support.

Additionally, its senior leaders will take a voluntary 20 percent pay cut between April and June, with the extra money being donated to the Burberry Foundation Covid-19 Community Fund.

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti said in a statement: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our employees, our customers and our communities. While we continue to take mitigating actions to contain our costs and protect our financial position, we are also committed to safeguarding jobs and supporting the relief efforts during this global health emergency.

“I would like to thank our teams for their continued determination and resilience as we continue Thomas Burberry’s legacy of protecting others and caring for the community.”