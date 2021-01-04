Burberry unveils Chinese New Year 2021 campaign

Burberry has tapped models Liu Wen and Wang Xiangguo for its Chinese New Year 2021 campaign, featuring a limited-edition Thomas Burberry Monogram Motif, inspired by the Chinese Year of the Ox.

The Chinese New Year campaign, captured by photographer Feng Li, aims to celebrate the “majesty of the natural world,” explains Burberry in a press release, highlighting the Year of the Ox’s association with the earth.

The limited-edition collection features the classic Burberry check, featuring heritage Burberry trench coats and sports-influenced pieces, as well as new a new red and yellow colourway of the Olympia bag, inspired by the architecture of Burberry’s show venue, Olympia London.

Commenting on being part of the campaign, model Liu Wen, said in a statement: “My first ever international show was Burberry, so it feels surreal to have life come full circle and to collaborate with the brand again for the Year of the Ox.

“Burberry’s campaigns are always so creative and surprising, and this time was no different. The shoot took place in a beautiful park and as soon as I encounter nature, my entire being revitalises – I absorb not just its beauty but also a kind of energy. It inspires me to continue my passion towards my work and my desire to always keep exploring.”

Other highlights for women include a bomber jacket cut from check nylon, patterned with striped rib-knit trims in a textured towelling, a pussy-bow blouse in Italian-woven silk crepe de chine and a column skirt cut from lightweight check all with the Monogram motif.

While for men there is a clean-lined car coat crafted in Italy from yarn-dyed check nylon, reversing to a contrast check, a Merino wool polo shirt in jacquard-woven check, topped with a contrasting collar and placket and a cardigan in jacquard-woven check, cut to a relaxed fit and finished with rib-knit trims. In addition, there are T-shirt’s and hoodies printed with the Burberry logo and a montage of motifs.

The Burberry Chinese New Year collection is available in select stores globally.

Images: courtesy of Burberry