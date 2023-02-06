Burberry unveils refreshed brand image under Daniel Lee

British luxury brand Burberry has unveiled a rejuvenated identity under the direction of its newly appointed chief creative officer Daniel Lee.

Among a series of images and videos, captured by Tyrone Lebon, is the archive-inspired evolution of the Burberry logo and its Equestrian Knight Design, spotted in both white and blue.

The imagery sees a number of famous faces take to the new campaign, including the likes of musicians Skepta and Shygirl, actor Jun Ji-Hyun and footballer Raheem Sterling.

It gives a glimpse into what could be expected of Lee, who was appointed to the leadership position in late September 2022 after Riccardo Tisci announced his sudden departure from the brand.

Burberry creative expression, photography and film by Tyrone Lebon. Image: Burberry

Lee to debut at upcoming LFW

Lee joined Burberry from Bottega Veneta , where he served as creative director between 2018 to 2021.

On his abrupt exit from the luxury brand, it was speculated that the British designer was preparing to work alongside Phoebe Philo at her namesake brand, but when the move never materialised, he then became part of rumours surrounding Burberry’s future.

On learning of Lee’s appointment at Burberry, shares at the brand rose 4.4 percent , as the industry looked forward to what was to come.

Ahead of Tisci’s departure, shareholders had called for a rejuvenation and elevation of its luxury offer in order to boost sales.

In another major shake up, Lee’s appointment came just months after Jonathan Akeroyd took over the role of CEO earlier in 2022.

Its for this reason that all eyes will be on Burberry’s upcoming show during London Fashion Week , where Lee is set to debut his creative vision for the brand in an event on February 20.

