Canada Goose to go carbon neutral by 2025

Canadian brand Canada Goose has outlined its goal to go carbon neutral by 2025 in its first-ever sustainability report.

The Toronto-based brand, best known for its winter clothing, has released its sustainable impact strategy, which outlines the company’s commitment to sustainability and includes four of the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Aside from the target of going carbon neutral and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent, the company also plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain and no longer manufacture parkas using new fur.

Additionally, Canada Goose aims to be 100 percent Responsible Down Standard certified by 2021, which will ensure that the down and feathers used in garments came from animals that were not hurt unnecessarily. The brand also wants to eliminate single-use plastics in all facilities, as well as reach a 90 percent approval rating from the company Bluesign.

"We have always believed in building a business that is good for our team, for the communities we're a part of and for the planet, for generations to come," said Danie Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose in a statement. "No matter how much we've done over the last 60 years, we need to do more – the world can't wait. Our aggressive commitments outlined in our first sustainability report are the steps we're taking to transform the way we do business and ensure we are doing everything we can to create the future we want to see."

Last month, Canada Goose began producing medical gear for Canadian frontline workers and patients in the fight against Covid-19. The supplies included scrubs and patient gowns, which were distributed to hospitals throughout the country.