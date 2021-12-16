Capri Holdings releases 2021 corporate social responsibility report

Capri Holdings Limited has released its 2021 corporate social responsibility report, detailing its progress towards key CSR targets.

Its strategy is divided into three different areas- Our World, which focuses on sustainability in the environment and create products with longevity in mind, Our Community, which focuses on creating an inclusive workplace and opportunities for employees, and Our Philanthropy, which looks at giving back to communities that Capri Holdings lives and works within.

Within its Our World initiatives, Capri Holdings has signed the Science Based Targets Initiatives Business Ambition, which commits the company to working towards science-based targets that are aimed at keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

The company also saw an increase in the amount of leather coming from suppliers who met high environmental standards, with the company being on track to sourcing 95 percent of its leather from Leather Working Group Gold or Silver certified tanneries by 2025.

It has joined RE100, which reinforces its commitment to reaching 100 percent renewable energy, and invested in Desserto, a cactus based material.

“Our corporate social responsibility strategy has always been about focusing our energy and resources where we can make the greatest impact on people and the planet,” said chairman and chief executive officer at Capri Holdings, John D. Idol.

In the Our Community section, the company has pledged 20 million to the Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion, in order to further its mission of diversity within the fashion industry.

On its first submission to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the company scored 80 points out of 100.

The company has also pledged to raise the percentage of Black employees in its executive and junior level positions, and launched [email protected], focusing on giving its LGBTQ+ employees access to a resource group.

Finally, as a part of Our Philanthropy, Capri Holdings donated 3 million to local and international organisations committed to providing aid at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Capri Holdings also continued to support Women for Women International through the Jimmy Choo Foundation, as well as the Born this Way Foundation, through Versace’s Pride 2021 programming.

It donated 35 million of Michael Kors products to non-profit Delivering Good, and provided 24 million school meals through the Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop campaign.

“Over the past year, we continued to improve the way we work in order to better the world in which we live,” said Idol. “I am incredibly proud of our entire organisation for demonstrating how business can truly be a force for good.”