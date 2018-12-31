Chanel is the most loved luxury brand of 2018

After a stellar year and far-reaching marketing initiatives, French luxury house Chanel has been named the ‘Most Loved Luxury Fashion Brand of 2018.'

The Paris-based Maison achieved the highest number of reactions to its posts and also saw the highest number of content shares according to the latest ‘Luxury Social Reactions Index (LSRI) 2018 report by Crisp Labs.

The LSRI report lists the top luxury fashion brands on Facebook in 2018, focusing on the brands that generated the most Love from fans over the year, the most shareable content and the ones that had the biggest stand out moments.

Louis Vuitton, Versace, Carolina Herrera and Gucci round out the top five, however no British brands, including social media savvy Burberry, made the top ten index.

The report is based on an analysis of over 15,000 Facebook posts published by the top 38 global luxury fashion brands during the period 1 January 2018 to 14 December 2018. The analysis was conducted by Crisp Labs, the research arm of Crisp, a social media monitoring company.

The research also looked at the brands that generated Love as a percentage of all reactions (rather than volumes of Love emojis posted). Here Kenzo took the top spot, whose following at 1 million is considerably less than the 19 million followers for Chanel.

Kenzo was the brand whose fans were the most likely to post a Love reaction, with 26.8 percent of the reactions from Kenzo fans to its posts being the Love emoji. This compares strongly to brands such as Prada, whose fans only showed Love 4.7 percent of the time, despite having nearly seven times as many Facebook fans.

The top post of the year came from Kate Spade New York announcing the passing of the brand’s founder. This post generated over 148K emotions, the majority of which (57 percent) were the Sad emoji. It also generated over 4.5K comments and over 35K shares.

Dolce & Gabbana's controversial response to its Shanghai fashion show backlash generated the highest number of angry reactions, totalling at 1.4k, or as a percentage, 50 percent of all post reactions.

Fashionistas have humour

Versace generated the highest number of laughs, from a post which saw Jennifer Lopez wearing the infamous denim boots from the brand's spring 2019 collection. This post generated nearly 8K Haha reactions, with comments focusing on how the boots looked like her jeans had fallen down.

Photo credit: Chanel website, Kate Spade official Facebook page