Chanel sets date for Cruise show

As designers announce the dates for their Cruise and Resort collections, Chanel has officially set May 3 as the date for theirs. The collection will be shown at the Grand Palais in Paris, which has been a popular venue for Chanel shows in the past.

Chanel has a very strong relationship with the Grand Palais, having committed 25 million euros towards the renovation of the historic space. Grand Palais is aiming to have all renovations completed by 2024, just in time for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

So far, this is the third show scheduled to show in France. Louis Vuitton's show is scheduled for May 28 on the French Riviera at a yet to be disclosed location, and Gucci is set to show at Arles on May 30.

Cruise collections have ramped up to become a bigger part of designer's business as they work to continuously to give their customers something new in the era of consistent demand and social media content. The travel inspired collections are often extension of designer spring collections, with pieces perfect for vacation season. With many jet setting, high-income customers, the category has proven profitable.

photo: via Chanel.com