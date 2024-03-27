City of Paris opens call for entries for its Grands Prix de la Création 2024

The call for entries for the Grand Prizes of the City of Paris Creation is open until Tuesday, May 21, 2024. For this year's edition, the French capital has added three new prize categories: the Jewellery Accessory Prize, in collaboration with Francéclat, the Revelation Prize, to identify young talents, and the Engagement Prize to support creators whose projects address major societal challenges.

The Grand Prizes of Creation is a French national competition open to professionals in the field of fashion (ready-to-wear and fashion accessories), and design: product, space, service, culinary, graphic, etcetera.

In addition, it is open to professionals from the field of crafts from all over France such as cabinetmakers, mosaicists, ceramicists, glassmakers, jewellers, etcetera.

The Revelation Prize rewards a professional whose project is promising, creative, and shows potential for development. The prize acts as a talent revealer.

The Engagement Prize recognises a professional for their approach to creation, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and their ability to develop and provide solutions to the challenges and uses of our time.

The Fashion Accessories Prize, in partnership with ADC (Beyond Leather), distinguishes emerging or established accessory projects (leather goods, shoes, gloves, belts, etc.).

The Jewellery Accessory Prize is open to projects in precious and costume jewellery. "By partnering with the prestigious Grand Prize of Creation, Francéclat reaffirms its commitment to creative entrepreneurs," Hervé Buffet, general delegate of Francéclat, said in the statement.

He continued: "Jewellery, a symbol-laden object with its own know-how, has a long history with the City of Paris. With this initiative, we highlight the talent and know-how of brands shaping the future of jewellery."

A grant of 18,000 euros will be awarded to the winners. Each prize is endowed with 8,000 euros by the City of Paris and supplemented by the Fonds pour les Ateliers de Paris through private partners.

These private partners include fashion school Esmod, the French Federation of Women's Ready-to-Wear, ADC, the Galeries Lafayette Group, Roger Pradier, Victoire, Groupe Galia, and Francéclat.

For this new edition, the City of Paris welcomes a new patron: the Palais Galliera, which supports contemporary creation through its programming and acquisitions.

The French Federation of Women's Ready-to-Wear enhances its support with a personalised support programme for the two fashion winners and a service offering with its partners.

The Galeries Lafayette Group of French department stores reaffirms its commitment by enabling one of the winners to present an original project at the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées store during Paris Design Week.

In addition to the grant, winners benefit from visibility offered by media and associate partners: Première Classe, Paris Design Week, Maison & Objet, Alliance France Design, Ipocamp, Intramuros, Fashion Network, and AD Magazine. In addition to partners La Gazette Drouot, The Good Goods, Goodmoods, Paule.le, Gestes, Process Magazine, Modem, Silhouette, Eyes on Talents, Formae, Ideat, Beau Magazine, and the Palais Galliera.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.