Clé de Peau Beauté collaborates with Parisian jewellery designer Elie Top

Clé de Peau Beauté is rounding off its 40th-anniversary celebrations with a premium collection in collaboration with Parisian jewellery designer Elie Top.

The limited-edition collection features Clé de Peau Beauté’s most sought-after skincare and makeup products, the La Crème and Lipstick, which have been reimagined into Haute jewellery by Elie Top inspired by the sun and the moon.

There are only three complete sets of Clé de Peau Beauté's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection as each piece has been delicately carved, engraved, polished, set with diamonds, and assembled by hand by highly skilled artisans in France.

Image: Clé de Peau Beauté

For the La Crème, Top took inspiration from the sun, merging eighteen-carat gold vermeil and pure, 925-stamped silver to form The Planet Jewellery Box, which is unlocked with the Sun Pendant to reveal the treasure within, La Crème product encircled in a 24-carat gold-coated plate. The pendant, which is studded with 40 diamonds – one for each year of Clé de Peau Beauté's history, detaches as it unlocks, ready to be worn as a piece of jewellery.

Commenting on the design of the La Crème packaging, Top said in a statement: “I imagined La Créme as a treasure, locked inside a safe, and you must find the key to this well-kept secret."

Image: Clé de Peau Beauté

For the Clé de Peau Beauté's lipstick and mirror compact, Top has taken inspiration from the moon and its soft, diffused radiance to create 24-carat gold plating pieces studded with diamonds showcasing the stars and different phases of the moon to encapsulate the products.

Inside The Premium Collection's midnight-blue box are four interchangeable shades of lipstick, each containing light-empowering enhancer technology, inspired by diamonds to reflect and diffuse radiance.