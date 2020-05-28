Copenhagen Fashion Week amends August dates

Copenhagen Fashion Week has confirmed that its August showcase to highlight Scandinavian designers will go ahead, just on slight different days, after what it calls “a close collaboration” with trade fairs CIFF and Revolver, and the industry organisations Dansk Fashion and Textile (DM&T) and Wear.

The spring/summer 2021 event will now take place from August 9-12, postponed slightly from the originally scheduled dates of August 4-7, after the five organisations decided that it was important to maintain its August schedule, a decision they said was made easier due to Denmark recovering quicker than expected from lockdown.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: "We're fortunate that the Danish society is opening up much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Copenhagen Fashion Week very close to the originally scheduled dates. All of our activities will, of course, be set up to meet applicable regulatory requirements.

"We've received immense support from the Scandinavian fashion industry, as Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to be an important and much-needed platform for the industry's sales, exports and international collaborations. Maintaining the dates at the beginning of August is a decisive advantage for them, which is why we're very pleased to announce the new dates.”

With the final dates for Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2021 set, organisers have now opened applications, calling on designers to apply before June 15.

Image: courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week