Crew Clothing launches Williams Racing licensed capsule collection

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing is launching an official Williams Racing licensed capsule collection.

Launching ahead of the Formula One season, the collection features track-inspired takes on Crew classics and features a selection of t-shirts, polos and rugby shirts available for men, women and kids.

Inspiration for the designs is taken directly from the world of motorsport and includes chequered flag prints, chicanes and reimagined motifs.

The partnership between the two companies will also see Crew Clothing dress the Williams Racing team as they travel between Grands Prix events around the world.

“Crew Clothing has maintained its long association with British sport throughout its history, and we’re delighted to be celebrating this further with the launch of our licensed product range,” Crew Clothing CEO David Butler said in a statement.

He continued: “From rugby shirts to pique’ polos, we’ve been crafting clubhouse-inspired styles for 25 years and we are delighted to be continuing this tradition alongside our new partners. After a year of restrictions and a lack of freedom, I can’t wait for Formula One season to start.”

The new Crew Clothing’s licenced range launches on 26 March, ahead of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship which begins on 28 March in Bahrain.