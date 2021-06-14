Crocs to launch punk-rock inspired collaboration

Crocs is teaming up with award-winning Russian band Little Big on an exclusive punk-rock-inspired collaboration featuring the brand’s Classic Clog with metal spikes, chains and Jibbitz charms inspired by the band’s unique style.

The Little Big x Crocs collaboration launches on June 22 and will feature the Classic Clog in two colourways - bubble gum and black to showcase the bands “quirky, fun and distinctive” style.

The Little Big x Crocs Classic Black Clog has punk vibes and includes silver Little Big Jibbitz charms, studs, a spiked back-strap and chain embellishments, while the Classic Pink Clog Little Big has JibbitzT charms and a spiked back-strap, plus a charm chain and piercing-like embellishments. The two styles also carry Jibbitz with happy and grumpy teddy bears that mirror Ilya Prusikin’s back tattoo.

Crocs EMEA marketing director, Yann Le Bozec, said in a statement: “We are glad to surprise the brand’s fans with an unexpected collaboration that showcases the relevance and appeal our iconic Classic Clog in a new light.

“In our partnership with Little Big, we aimed to combine the band’s unique approach to musical art with Crocs’ ability to create memorable experiences for consumers. These limited-edition products emphasise that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive, even if you are a punk rock princess from a modern fairy tale.”

To coincide with the launch Crocs will host an exclusive concert with the band on its @CrocsEurope Instagram page at 4.30pm on June 22.

Little Big frontman, Ilya Prusikin, added: “We have always been punk rock musicians and love rave music at the same time. What we do is a new musical paradigm, and this is reflected in everything: our songs, music videos and image. We are glad to have this collaboration with Crocs as it precisely represents the spirit of Little Big, and we hope that our fans will love it too.”

The Crocs x Little Big collection retails for 64.99 pounds for the pink version and 74.99 pounds for the black version.

Image: courtesy of Crocs

Image: courtesy of Crocs

Image: courtesy of Crocs