Daytime sequins: A trans-seasonal trend for 2024
Using sequined garments in conjunction with tailored and other daytime pieces has emerged as a strong trend over recent seasons, seen both on the runways, as well on the streets during international fashion weeks. It’s a look that reflects consumer interest in technology and futurism, and is a wearable style that traverses the seasons.
The challenge with using sequins is that they are often created using materials that are petroleum-based and can pollute aquatic ecosystems and landfill for years. Earlier this year, Stella McCartney showcased a sustainable alternative. She used plant-based cellulose that is plastic-free, biodegradable and non-toxic for a sequined jumpsuit. Hopefully other brands will also explore creating sequins from ecologically sound materials such as recycled plastics. Here are recent examples of how to use sequins in a daytime look.
Tracing the trend
Luar FW23: Designer, Raul Lopez
Look 14: A silver sequined midi skirt with a black fringe and feathered hem under a belted grey padded jacket and black patent high heeled boots. Oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and a feather boa completed the look.
Brunello Cucinelli FW23
Look 64: A black sequined midi skirt and tie with a satin and chiffon blouse under a tailored blazer. Accessories included black socks and mary-janes.
Christopher Kane FW23
Look 35: A rust colored sequined top and midi skirt under layered mesh tee shirts in black, white, blue and yellow.
3.1 Paradis SS24: Designer, Emeric Tchatchoua
Look 24: A green sequined bomber jacket over straight black pants and Oxford shoes.
Caroline Daur at the SS24 Alberta Ferretti Show
The blogger and model wore a brown sequin bandeau and pants under a sheer printed duster with a gold chain necklace and sunglasses.
Tamara Kalinic at the SS24 Valentino show
The stylist wore a pink sequined mini jumper over a white shirt and black tie. Accessories included pink pumps and a mini bag.
Michael Kors SS24
Look 7: A gold sequined mini skirt with a scalloped hem, gold pressed belt and a white button-down shirt. A gold bag and sandals completed the look.
No.21 SS24: Designer, Alessandro Dell'Acqua
Look 19: A mesh layered midi skirt embellished with nude colored paillettes and a dot pattern sweater set. Accessories included a long handled bag, white flats and a headband with a face veil.
Elisabetta Franchi SS24
Look 9: A black sequined jacket over a black tee shirt and tweed skirt, black hose and motorbike boots.
16 Arlington SS24: Designer, Marco Capaldo
Look 22: A mid-length skirt in black, white and blue paillettes with an asymmetric hem teamed to a heather grey polo knit and black patent pumps.
Pre-Fall 24
Looking forward to the Pre-Fall 24 season, it’s clear that the daytime shine concept will continue to trend.
Off-White Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Ib Kamara
Look 10: A black and white sports jacket with logos and patches and a pink faux fur collar,over a zip-up athletic top. A pink sequined skirt is without a waistband and has black lace embellishments.
Valentino Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli
Look 16: A grey blazer in light wool over a grey bralette and Bermuda shorts embellished with sequins and paillettes.
Diesel Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Glenn Martens
Look 55: An oversized blue sequin jacket with black faux fur trim over matching flared pants.
Chanel Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Virginie Viard
Look 68: A boucle day dress embellished with sequins and an embroidered yoke, accessorised with a purple knit beanie and a long scarf.
No. 21 Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Alessandro Dell'Acqua
Look 4: A silver sequined knee-length skirt under a blue shirt, grey sweater and beige zip-up jacket. Red slingbacks added a pop of bright color.