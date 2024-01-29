Daytime sequins: A trans-seasonal trend for 2024

Using sequined garments in conjunction with tailored and other daytime pieces has emerged as a strong trend over recent seasons, seen both on the runways, as well on the streets during international fashion weeks. It’s a look that reflects consumer interest in technology and futurism, and is a wearable style that traverses the seasons.

The challenge with using sequins is that they are often created using materials that are petroleum-based and can pollute aquatic ecosystems and landfill for years. Earlier this year, Stella McCartney showcased a sustainable alternative. She used plant-based cellulose that is plastic-free, biodegradable and non-toxic for a sequined jumpsuit. Hopefully other brands will also explore creating sequins from ecologically sound materials such as recycled plastics. Here are recent examples of how to use sequins in a daytime look.

Tracing the trend

Luar FW23: Designer, Raul Lopez

Luar FW23/ look 14 Credits: Luar FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: A silver sequined midi skirt with a black fringe and feathered hem under a belted grey padded jacket and black patent high heeled boots. Oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and a feather boa completed the look.

Brunello Cucinelli FW23

Brunello Cucinelli FW23/ look 64 Credits: Brunello Cucinelli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 64: A black sequined midi skirt and tie with a satin and chiffon blouse under a tailored blazer. Accessories included black socks and mary-janes.

Christopher Kane FW23

Christopher Kane FW23/ look 35 Credits: Christopher Kane FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: A rust colored sequined top and midi skirt under layered mesh tee shirts in black, white, blue and yellow.

3.1 Paradis SS24: Designer, Emeric Tchatchoua

3.Paradise SS24/ look 24 Credits: Courtesy/3.Paradise ss24

Look 24: A green sequined bomber jacket over straight black pants and Oxford shoes.

Caroline Daur at the SS24 Alberta Ferretti Show

Caroline Daur at the SS24 Alberta Ferretti Show Credits: Caroline Daur/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The blogger and model wore a brown sequin bandeau and pants under a sheer printed duster with a gold chain necklace and sunglasses.

Tamara Kalinic at the SS24 Valentino show

Tamara Kalinic at Valentino SS24 Credits: Tamara Kalinic/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The stylist wore a pink sequined mini jumper over a white shirt and black tie. Accessories included pink pumps and a mini bag.

Michael Kors SS24

Michael Kors SS24/ look 7 Credits: Michael Kors SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: A gold sequined mini skirt with a scalloped hem, gold pressed belt and a white button-down shirt. A gold bag and sandals completed the look.

No.21 SS24: Designer, Alessandro Dell'Acqua

No.21 SS24/ look 19 Credits: No.21 SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: A mesh layered midi skirt embellished with nude colored paillettes and a dot pattern sweater set. Accessories included a long handled bag, white flats and a headband with a face veil.

Elisabetta Franchi SS24

Elisabetta Franchi SS4/look 24 Credits: Elisabetta Franchi SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: A black sequined jacket over a black tee shirt and tweed skirt, black hose and motorbike boots.

16 Arlington SS24: Designer, Marco Capaldo

16 Arlington SS24/ look 22 Credits: Courtesy, 16 Arlington SS24

Look 22: A mid-length skirt in black, white and blue paillettes with an asymmetric hem teamed to a heather grey polo knit and black patent pumps.

Pre-Fall 24

Looking forward to the Pre-Fall 24 season, it’s clear that the daytime shine concept will continue to trend.

Off-White Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Ib Kamara

Off-White Pre-Fall 24/look 10 Credits: Off-White Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: A black and white sports jacket with logos and patches and a pink faux fur collar,over a zip-up athletic top. A pink sequined skirt is without a waistband and has black lace embellishments.

Valentino Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli

Valentino Pre-Fall 24/look 16 Credits: Valentino Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: A grey blazer in light wool over a grey bralette and Bermuda shorts embellished with sequins and paillettes.

Diesel Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Glenn Martens

Diesel Pre-Fall 24/look 55 Credits: Diesel Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 55: An oversized blue sequin jacket with black faux fur trim over matching flared pants.

Chanel Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Virginie Viard Chanel Pre-Fall 24/look 68 Credits: Chanel Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 68: A boucle day dress embellished with sequins and an embroidered yoke, accessorised with a purple knit beanie and a long scarf.

No. 21 Pre-Fall 24: Designer, Alessandro Dell'Acqua

N.21 Pre-Fall 24/look 4 Credits: N.21 Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: A silver sequined knee-length skirt under a blue shirt, grey sweater and beige zip-up jacket. Red slingbacks added a pop of bright color.