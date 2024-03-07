Deckers relaunch Ahnu as a “super sneaker brand”

Deckers Brands has relaunched Ahnu, known for its outdoor-focused shoes, as a “super sneaker brand,” fusing high-performance technology with timeless style for all-day comfort.

Dave Powers, president and chief executive at Deckers Brands, said in a statement: " Ahnu was born out of a vision to redefine the narrative of footwear by creating a super sneaker brand that transcends functionality, blending style and innovation seamlessly.

"We take a consumer centric approach to aspirational design, inspired by those who are always on the go and have a need for all day versatility and performance. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of materials, innovation, and design to bring the next great solution in footwear to the world.”

The inaugural capsule collection for the new-look Ahnu features the Sequence 1 sneaker, which has been developed by a team of shoe designers behind Deckers other brands, including Ugg and Hoka, as well as the Deckers X Lab innovation hub to ensure that the sneaker is engineered with “ultimate performance and style”.

The result is the Sequence 1, which pairs vintage running shoe silhouettes with modern performance materials designed “to be a go-to daily companion,” explains Deckers.

The sneakers are crafted with a high rebound, durable PEBA foam and a responsive carbon-fibre plate, designed to ensure a stable and smooth stride and allow wearers all-day wear and comfort.

The new Sequence 1 sneaker will be available in low, mid, and high variations, each priced at 225, 240, and 255 US dollars, respectively. The debut shoe is currently available at select premium retailers in the New York area, ahead of Ahnu’s e-commerce, which will go live on March 14.