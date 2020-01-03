Diesel to open luxury apartment in Miami

In an era where experiences and social media have driven brands’ marketing strategy, companies are getting more innovative than ever to get their names to the forefront of consumers’ minds. Branching out from the area of fashion, many of these brands have now pivoted towards the broader category of lifestyle, and the latest to do this is Diesel.

The Italian brand, which is owned by OTB group—which owns other labels including Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor & Rolf—announced on its website that it has decided to open a luxury condominium in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. According to the description, the new Diesel Living project, which will be developed by Bel Invest, is designed to be a “vision of what metropolitan life can be.”

The building—which will include a pool, gym, curated art gallery, and more—is designed to be the “essence of Diesel: a total luxury space of comfort and cutting-edge design.”

Construction for Diesel Wynwood is expected to begin April 2020 and boasts 143 spaces ranging from studios to penthouses and maisonettes. Prices range from 370,000 USD to 5,500,000 USD based on the type of unit.

Image: Diesel Facebook