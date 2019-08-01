Dior to stage men's pre-fall show in Miami

Art Basel Miami has become the hot spot for the fashion crowd in winter, and more luxury brands are taking notice, including Dior. The brand has announced they will be staging their men's pre-fall show in Miami two days before the official kick-off of Art Basel. Dior's creative director Kim Jones has been taking the menswear shows on the road since he began his tenure at the brand in March 2018. His first menswear show outside of Paris took place in Tokyo.

Under Jones' tenure, Dior Homme has also become well known for their artist collaborations, their most popular one being with KAWS. It is likely that Dior will tap another artist for their pre-fall collection, as it would only be fitting given the mix of the fashion and art crowds.

Miami is becoming increasingly important to the fashion sector and is seen as one of the next big fashion hubs in the U.S. after New York and Los Angeles. With its year round high tourist traffic and the growth of luxury stores, it is a prime target for fashion brands looking to capitalize on the U.S. market.

Dior has always given special focus to Art Basel Miami with their Lady Dior Art project, where contemporary artists come together to reimagine the Lady Dior bag. The debut always coincides with Art Basel bridging the arenas of art and fashion. Now, their menswear collections will be joining the festivities.

Photo: Dior Homme SS20, via Catwalkpictures