Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace co-design collection debuting in Cannes

Riding on the success of fashion-celebrity collaborations, Donatella Versace is stepping up the game revealing that she has co-created a collection with Grammy-award winning star Dua Lipa.

Dubbed ‘La Vacanza’, the womenswear collection will debut on May 23 during a show in Cannes, France, and will be immediately available for purchase both in-store and online following the event.

In a release, Versace said: “I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us.

“Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colours of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”

Versace is no stranger to creative collaborations. The designer has previously worked with both upcoming and established designers on cooperative collections, namely that of Kim Jones’ Fendi and Christopher Kane, who helmed Versace’s sister line Versus until 2012.

Versace continues its musical collaborations

In the music, however, Versace has also made a mark. Last year, the Italian label partnered with Cher for a mini Pride Month collection in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Prior to that, Lady Gaga also got a taste of the brand, with a capsule celebrating the 10th anniversary of the performer’s Born This Way album.

Lipa, in the meantime, has become a loyal friend to the house, regularly donning Versace for various events, appearing in a string of campaigns and even walking the runway of the brand’s spring 2022 show.

Speaking on the latest collaboration, the musician said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection for Versace with Donatella.

“She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career.

“For her to give me the honour of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”