Dupe influencers’ spread counterfeits on social platforms – harming consumers and brands

Today, the American Apparel & Footwear Association released a new report on the role a small, but fast-growing group of social media influencers play in the spread of counterfeit products. The report provides a detailed account of the alarming behavior by “dupe influencers” who collectively generate millions of views, likes, and shares of content that directly facilitate the sale and distribution of illegal counterfeit goods.

The report also dives into dupe influencer tactics and explains how dupe influencers put their followers in harm’s way by exposing them to potentially unsafe products and to cybercriminals.

Titled “Dupe Influencers: The Concerning Trend of Promoting Counterfeit Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories on Social Media,” the report is designed to educate influencers, consumers, online platforms, and brands on this growing trend.

The report’s recommendations to combat dupe influencer content on social media include: