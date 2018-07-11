Dyne fuses fashion, performance and technology at NYFW: Men’s

The intersection between fashion and technology is continuing to grow. This was evidenced by Dyne’s spring/summer 2019 presentation in which they collaborated with Google Cloud and Bemis Associates, a plastic fabrication company. The inspiration for this season’s collection was Dyne’s hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Those in the New York fashion scene might find themselves scratching their heads at this statement, as Portland isn’t a traditional fashion capital. However, as evidenced by designer Christopher Bevans, fashion isn’t just for the SoHo shoppers and Upper East Side socialites, especially in this age of streetwear.

“This season was rooted in technology, as always, in addition to performance materials, wool from Italy, and recycling,” Bevans said to FashionUnited. “We are telling this story of future nomads. It’s kind of this utopian world through sports and craftsmanship.”

Dyne continues to find the juxtaposition of fashion and technology

Most of the brand’s look book this season was shot in Mt. Adams in Oregon, and Bevans goal with this collection was to bring that sense of fresh air, pine, and nature to New York City through clothing.

Bevans brand has grown substantially since it first launched in 2015. Coming off the heels of winning the 2017/2018 Woolmark Prize for innovation, Dyne has seen a lot more eyes on their business. More mills and new factories have been wanting to work with them. New retailers have also come to the table, which has been great for the company’s bottom line.

Although wool has always been a part of Dyne’s collections, Bevans says that the great thing about working with Woolmark is he has brought greater attention to a key material he had already been using.

To that end, this particular collection featured color-blocked performance pieces, cargo utility pants with bonded reflective overlay details, and embedded NFC chips within the garments for an accelerated checkout experience. The color palette featured bright red poppy, maritime blue, charcoal, and onyx. The collection also featured upcycled synthetic materials, which are more sustainable than newly produced aesthetics.

On his secret to finding the perfect design balance, Bevans told FashionUnited, “I stay true to my heart and vision. I also don’t have too many voices around me. I believe in what I am doing, and so does my family and team.”

Photos: Christopher Callaway for Dyne