eBay announces authentication for luxury handbags

Online marketplace eBay has launched authentication for luxury handbags. New and pre-owned handbags sold for more than 500 dollars from 16 luxury retailers will now be professionally authenticated.

eBay started its authentication program in late 2020 which initially included luxury watches, followed by sneakers.

Charis Márquez, VP of fashion at eBay said in a statement: “Authenticity Guarantee has changed the way people buy and sell luxury items on eBay.

“There’s a handbag bought every 12 seconds on our marketplace, and now we’re expanding authentication to deliver an additional layer of trust and confidence for these shoppers and sellers.”

Handbags that meet the requirements that are sold in the US will be vetted and verified by a team of professionally trained authenticators. The eBay professionals will carry out a detailed physical inspection while using advanced technical equipment. Once the item has been successfully reviewed it will be marked with a badge of authenticity guarantee.

Tirath Kamdar, GM of luxury at eBay said in a statement: “Demand for luxury items on eBay is soaring – an iconic Hermes Birkin bag was recently sold for 98,000 dollars and our watches business doubled last quarter.

“People come to the marketplace knowing that they’ll find the designers and items that they’re coveting. And now, eBay is delivering a more seamless and accessible experience that lets shoppers buy and sellers sell luxury handbags with total confidence.”

Luxury brands that are eligible for handbag authentication include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Celine, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Goyard, Burberry, Chloe, Valentino, Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta.