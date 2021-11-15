Ebay launches holiday sneaker sales event

Ebay has launched a sneaker sale event in the run-up to the holiday season. The marketplace platform saw a 15 percent rise in pre-owned sneakers and aims to cater to a growing footwear aficionado category.

Throughout the holiday season, three renowned sneakerheads - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade - will bring their impressive collections of rare kicks to eBay, where a sneaker is bought every 4 seconds.

“This holiday looks really different, and these drops give sneakerheads access to highly coveted pairs that you can’t get anywhere else,” Garry Thaniel, general manager of sneakers at eBay, said in a statement. “Supply chain challenges have reshaped the season, and shoppers are craving the rare, the unique and the hard-to-find, especially when it comes to enthusiast categories like sneakers.”

Called The Sleigh Drop ,the event sees a curated listing of sneaker collections from influencer’s closets, including 700 pairs from DJ Skee’s closet.

Ebay authenticates sneakers sold over 100 dollars in the U.S. as well as for collectibles.