Emu Australia collaborates with Rebecca Minkoff

Footwear brand Emu Australia has unveiled a collaboration with New York-based designer Rebecca Minkoff on a limited-edition Monch Stud clog.

The Emu Australia x Rebecca Minkoff Monch Stud marries “coastal cool with sophisticated city chic,” with Minkoff adding her signature studs and monochromatic colour palette, with the clog available in black and military.

The Monch Stud has been designed to offer flexibility as an outdoor fashion clog and an indoor cosy slipper, featuring a contoured footbed made from sustainable cork lined with Australian sheepskin, supported by a soft suede upper so “you will feel like walking on clouds,” adds Emu Australia in a press release.

Image: Emu Australia

Keith Barnett, president of North America for Emu Australia, said: “Conceptualised through a mutual admiration for each other’s brands, Emu Australia is thrilled to collaborate with such a style icon. Connecting the beautiful southern coast of Australia to the chic city streets of New York City, Rebecca Minkoff was the ideal partner to create stylish comfortable footwear from sustainable and natural materials for today’s flexible indoor/outdoor living.”

Minkoff added: “I’m so excited about this collaboration with EMU Australia! It is both stylish and comfortable, especially as we head into the winter months in NYC. Comfort is here to stay following the pandemic, and we’re offering the customer a way to maintain their style with the signature Rebecca Minkoff stud details she knows and loves from us.”

The Emu Australia x Rebecca Minkoff Monch Stud retails for 129 US dollars / 109 pounds and is available on both brand’s websites.