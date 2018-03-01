Everything you need to know about Burberry's "checked" past

London - Burberry Group plc is set to embark on a new chapter in its colorful history as the British heritage house has named its new Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci. As Christopher Bailey prepares to exit the luxury fashion house, FashionUnited takes a moment to reflect on Burberry's impressive history. We share a few of its design and company milestones in the storymap below.

Scroll down to navigate through the interactive map. Hit the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to explore the map.

Photo credit: Burberry Feb 18