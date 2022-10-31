Exclusive: Playboy unveils first lingerie brand as its expands apparel range

Lifestyle brand Playboy is set to launch its first owned-and-operated lingerie brand as it continues to broaden its horizons through new apparel categories.

The label, which is owned by pleasure and leisure company PLBY Group, will be launching Playboy Lingerie on November 1 via its online e-commerce site.

From November 3, the offer will also be available at Playboy’s new retail location at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California.

The first line, entitled the ‘Icon Collection’, features Playboy’s signature rabbit head logo on a range of mesh pieces that it said aim to evoke beauty, free-will and confidence.

Image: PLBY Group, Playboy Lingerie

Ten additional collections, also drawing on inspiration from the brand’s 70-year heritage, are set to launch in the coming weeks, it noted in a release, with new colours, fabrics and styles.

Alongside the lingerie, the brand has also unveiled its pre-holiday launch, through which it will roll out further Playboy products lines, each designed in-house.

Denim, flannel and sleepwear categories to follow

In its release, Ashley Kechter, PLBY Group’s president of global consumer products, added that denim, flannel and sleepwear categories will be following later this year.

Image: PLBY Group, Playboy Lingerie

Kachter continued: “The Playboy brand appeals to younger consumers, who have grown significantly as a share of our customers over the last few years.

“We believe this category expansion leans into our brand values and into our expertise in lingerie from our elevated luxury lingerie brand, Honey Birdette.

“We look forward to continued category expansion and will leverage these new product lines across the Playboy ecosystem, including through our robust creator network.”

The launch comes on the back of the brand’s newly opened retail space in the US, in which it displays a variety of apparel and lifestyle products.

Image: PLBY Group, Playboy Lingerie

Firstly operating solely as a pop-up, Playboy told WWD after the opening that it was also planning to establish its own network of retail venues for its expanded product offering, with sites to be rolled out in areas where the brand is popular, including the likes of New York, Texas and Florida.

The company has previously worked with a variety of brands on co-designed collections in a bid to expand brand awareness and reach new consumer groups.

As part of this effort, it also revealed Cardi B would be joining its team as its first-ever creative director in 2021, with the artist and rapper providing direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise, among other categories, of the group.