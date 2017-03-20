Fall Winter 2017-18 Womenswear Colour on the Catwalks

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the latest colour trends emerging at the international Fashion Week events. FashionUnited readers will discover the three key colours that will be impacting the womenswear market into FW 2017-18 and beyond. Each season, our comprehensive forecasts identify the essential shades that will be crucial to your collections, with analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity that gives you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop reveal three womenswear colour directions that will be influencing the Fall/Winter 2017-18 core, fashion and accent palettes. Céline Green brings vibrant freshness and a high fashion sensibility to womenswear while Caramel Toffee tones lighten wintry browns while still retaining a rich, luxurious feel. Plasma Red adds a dynamic shot of colour to FW2017-18 as sports inspired accent shades pack a punch.

Céline Green

The fluffy blanket accessories that stormed Céline's runway show are the inspiration for the season's vibrant green tones. Knitwear and accessories are emboldened by strong statement shades that contrast with their soft and tactile fabrications. Vivid hues lift a core base of black and khaki and introduce a high-fashion element to the casual and utility a basics.

Caramel Toffee

First identified in our Fall/Winter 2017-18 Colour Forecast, Caramel Toffee brings a smooth, warming undertone to earthy brown shades. Soft caramel casts lend a sweet and sticky toffee tone to the core palette and give weighty fur and woollen fabrications a lightened yet luxurious feel.

Plasma Red

Bright red tones make their mark as a key colour for the season. Primary shades have an almost luminous quality that creates maximum impact on the catwalks with all-over single-colour looks. Away from the runways, Plasma Red is a dynamic accent shade that adds an urban sporty appeal the apparel and accessories.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Céline, Christopher Kane, Stella McCartney, Jil Sander, Toga, Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, MSGM all Fall Winter 2017-18.