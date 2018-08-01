Fall Winter 2018-19 Haute Couture Overview

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the most inspirational shows direct from one of fashion's most extravagant and influential events. Despite running for only five days a packed Paris schedule saw a host of designers bring out fashion's fantasy side. The season lost none of their artistry or atelier specialisms, but a more youthful, modern vibe ran through collections that targeted the next generation of couture consumer. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key collections that took inspiration from couture icons and reworked them with a contemporary vision. At Christian Dior, the atelier's skill was brought to the fore in a show of craftsmanship and specialist expertise while Parisian landmarks at Chanel to great creators and famous muses at Givenchy saw the season focus on couture's unique heritage and its increasing appeal among today's influencers.

Givenchy

Following the huge buzz surrounding Meghan Markle's wedding dress, designer Claire Waight Keller was in poignant mood for her Givenchy Haute Couture collection. In tribute to two fashion legends, house founder, Hubert de Givenchy, who passed away in February and film star/muse Audrey Hepburn, Waight Keller referenced the Hepburn's lesser known signature styles such as capes and peekaboo cuts, following elegant architectural lines with a subtle hint of Hollywood glamour.

Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld paid an extravagant homage to Paris in a couture show featuring recreations of the Seine, market stalls and Grand Palais walls that run alongside the banks. Inspired by Paris' grey stonework and grey skies, embroideries twinkled like city lights while a bridal finale showstopper in opal green mimicked the Grand Palais itself.

Christian Dior

'Couture is about something hidden' was the defining message running through a Christion Dior show that celebrated the luxury of beautiful but quiet clothes. Craftsmanship showed through in precisely draped silhouettes unlike any seen at ready-to-wear. Refined details, understated elegance and interesting khaki and neutral colour combinations gave a sense of everyday luxury.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: all Givenchy Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018-19, Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018-19, Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018-19.