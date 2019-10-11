Fall Winter 2020-21 Paris Material Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest trend directions from the leading Fall Winter 2020 materials events in Paris.

The Trendstop materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key trends from the Paris editions of Premiere Vision, Texworld and Interfiliere. Advanced technical and performance qualities were key across Premiere Vision and Interfiliere, focussing on hardworking apparel fabrics that enhance, endure and protect. Anti UV, windproof and waterproof properties shield against the elements while increased chemical resistance and durability also taps into the industry’s shift towards a more sustainable ethos by improving material lifespan. At Premiere Vision and Texworld, ideas about eco-responsibility were expanded upon to promote transparent business models and full traceability from fibres to finishing. Our comprehensive material show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends from across the FW20 Paris material shows. Qualities associated with performance sportswear are increasingly integrated into everyday fibres in Protection from the Elements and Body Performance while Green Credentials illustrates the environmental strides being made in the industry and the latest in eco innovations.

Protection from the Elements

Waterproof, water repellent and windproof finishes bring a new dimension to technical materials. For winter, multi-layer constructions utilise several developments in one with thermic and climatic properties providing temperature control. New compositions featuring SPF 50+ ratings, shielding the wearer from harmful UVA and UVB rays expand from swim and outdoor categories.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Koojoo Fabric, Fabres, Frizza, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Green Credentials

Unexpected natural sources are appropriated for organic fabrics and trims including bamboo, coconut shell and reconstituted leather fibres. A heavy emphasis on recycling sees polyester and other synthetics reused to create new technical textiles as well as repurposed ocean plastics and PET bottles fashioned into durable yarns.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Bamboo Fiber, Bonotto, Hong Kong Enterprises, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Body Performance

Bi-stretch and mono-stretch qualities create shapewear that sculpts and contours the body while maximising comfort to work with the wearer. Compressive materials can accelerate aerobic recovery by aiding blood flow during exercise and many of the exhibited sports or outdoor focused fabrics also feature heating and cooling controls, anti-bacterial and deodorising properties.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Pratofabrics, Changle Jiarong Industrial, Charming Fabrics, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall/Winter 2019-20 Premiere Vision Show Overview, featuring all the key directions from the event. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.