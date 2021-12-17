Fall/Winter 2022 key product concept: Volume comfort

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a key product concept Fall Winter 2022, that will be essential in informing future season's womenswear collections. Powered by the growth of the comfort-focused loungewear category, fashion reflects consumer desire for versatile indoor/outdoor, formal/casualwear. Volume Comfort offers a contemporary interpretation of the billowing silhouette, fusing luxe fabrications with proportional play that simultaneously retain their wardrobe staple status.

Fluid Comfort Tailoring

Traditional tailoring loses its stiff and starched approach as elongated, flowing lines soften silhouettes. Layered separates such as pants, skirts and jackets, combined with utilitarian detailing, offer day-to-night versatility and functionality whilst tonal colourways and asymmetrical cuts softened with drapes and gathering, further complement the needs of the contemporary wardrobe.

Natural Volume Knits

Exaggerated knitted forms follow the contours of the body whilst sitting proud to allow for maximised movement. Fluid silk, merino, wool, and cashmere yarns put a high-level luxury spin on comfort with voluminous sleeves and extended collars designed to accentuate the silhouette and create a cocooning, wrapped effect. Earthy, natural colourways add an eco touch to chunky, textural knit techniques.

The Masculine Winter Pant

Heavy-weight materials, raised wools and brushed surfaces that nod to masculine vintage attire are combined with languid, elongated silhouettes driven by the need for comfort. Premium, tactile fabrics designed for warmth elevate the traditional trouser and enhance versatility. Unique pocketing and voluminous proportions offer and effortlessly modern-take on man-tailoring.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2021 Key Themes Directions. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.