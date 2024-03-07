Fashion for Good to announce vocational training toolkits at special launch event

After launching its circular fashion programme for vocational education students in November 2021, Fashion for Good is taking further steps to help students at the MBO (vocational training) level in the Netherlands.

The Dutch platform for sustainable fashion innovation notified FashionUnited that it has developed several educational toolkits at the vocational training level. The Fashion for Good team will present the toolkits at an official launch event in Amsterdam city centre.

After the event, the educational programmes will be available in English and Dutch via its website.

According to a release shared with FashionUnited, two toolkits will be available in Dutch. Both of these programmes will be available at the vocational training (MBO) level as well as for HBO students (superior education).

Fashion for good has also created an English educational toolkit which will be available for download to educators. The programme, entitled The Circular Fashion Programme like its earlier version, is once again directed towards vocational training students.

Fashion for Good to launch vocational training programmes in English and Dutch

The toolkits aim to facilitate the integration of sustainability education into fashion-focused education in the Netherlands and the rest of the world, as per the release. The English toolkit ‘Circular Fashion Programme’ contains six lesson plans.

Each lesson plan provides educators with tools and resources such as teacher’s handbooks, student workbooks, an extensive glossary, visual materials and podcasts.

The Dutch-language toolkit, ‘Classroom of the Future: The Stories Behind Cotton’, features six additional lesson plans.

Commenting on the news in a press release, José Teunissen, fashion educator and researcher and director of the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) said in a statement: "It is of great importance and urgency to introduce students from vocational and higher education to circularity and sustainability.”

“In their future careers, they will have to design according to emerging EU regulations. I am impressed by the programme; it contains a lot of practical and factual information, historical overviews, films, and assignments, while avoiding the grim tone often associated with current polluting fashion practices," the AMFI director, who is also a board member of the Fashion for Good Museum,concluded.

Fashion for Good owns a museum in Amsterdam with the same name. The Fashion for Good museum is closing its doors in June of this year. However, Fashion for Good will keep working towards a more sustainable global fashion industry through its initiatives in collaboration with companies and professionals.

In November 2023, it collaborated with several Dutch educational institutions to create an exhibition at its museum that highlighted Dutch fashion graduates and emerging designers .