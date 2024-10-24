‘Fashion Nights': Over 30 fashion institutes in Italy to open doors to the public

Confindustria Accessori Moda, Sistema Moda Italia (SMI) and Rete TAM, the national network of institutes in the textile, clothing and fashion sectors throughout Italy, have announced the launch of the sixth edition of the educational event ‘Fashion Nights’ (Notti della Moda).

Starting in October, this initiative will open the doors of technical and professional institutes throughout the country to citizens, families and students, offering them the opportunity to get to know the schools from up close.

More than 30 cities, from the north to the south of the country, will host Fashion Nights, with each school representing a city.

The cities involved include: Biella, Brescia, Como, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Portogruaro, Scandicci, Prato, Florence, Benevento, Torre del Greco, Naples, Capua, Caserta, Sassari, Cagliari, Catania, Ragusa, Brindisi, Taranto, and Lecce.

Fashion schools all over Italy to open doors for annual educational event

Organised in collaboration with technical and professional institutes and national and local national and local business associations, Fashion Nights will propose a series of events outside school hours to foster dialogue between the education system.

During evenings, children and families will be able to visit the facilities, find out about the programmes and observe current students' creations up close.

“We are delighted to propose a new edition of ‘Fashion Nights’, an initiative that strengthens the link between education and the world of work,” Roberto Peverelli, President of Rete TAM, said in a statement.

He continued: “It is a unique opportunity also to highlight the value of our training offer, which responds to the growing demand for technical skills in the fashion and accessory sector.”

Giovanna Ceolini, member of the Education Committee of Confindustria Accessori Fashion added on her part: ‘We are proud to collaborate on this initiative with secondary education institutions, a valuable opportunity to put our commitment to responding to the needs of companies and orienting families and students towards opportunities in our sector'.

“Le Notti della Moda is consolidating itself as a fixed appointment, which acts as a bridge between the world of families, the world of professional education and the world of work,” Francesco Ferraris, Sistema Moda Italia’s councillor in charge of education said.

“Never before has it been so indispensable that young people, supported by their parents in the choices of their future, can experience first-hand what professional and growth opportunities the textile and clothing manufacturing sector offers,” he concluded.

The Fashion Nights, promoted by Rete TAM, the Education Committee of Confindustria Fashion and Accessories and by SMI, will be celebrated in a different way in each of the participating cities. The website of network Rete TAM offers more information to the public.