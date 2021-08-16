Former Louis Vuitton and Bulgari campaign star Kris Wu arrested on rape allegations

Kris Wu, the Chinese musician who was the campaign star of brands including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, has been formally arrested according to a statement from the Beijing district of Chaoyang. Two weeks prior, the Cahoyang District Municipal Public Security Bureau took to social media app Weibo to say that they had arrested Wu after online reports of someone with his surname luring young women for sex and other accusations.

While the police didn’t specifically say it was Wu, given the recent debacle around his sexual assault and rape allegations, it took very little time for the public to decipher who they were talking about. The Chaoyang police also revealed the nationality (Wu is a Canadian citizen) and age of their culprit (30), which exactly match Wu’s. The prosecution did not give any further details about the charges.

In July, Wu already began losing endorsement deals after a young woman revealed that she dated the pop star and accused of targeting young and often underage women for sex. Wu denied the allegations, but other alleged victims began coming forward.

Prior to seemingly destroying his own reputation, Wu was one of China’s biggest campaign stars working with top luxury fashion brands and beauty brands like L’Oréal. Du’s first accuser was Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old college student who revealed the pop star kept a separate WeChat account for contacting underage girls under the pretense they’d be cast in music videos. The girls would then be lured into drinking games. Du shared screenshots of Wu’s conversations from the account, further incriminating him. After losing his endorsement deals, his entire career and freedom seem to be on the chopping block as well.