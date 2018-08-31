FW18-19 Women' Fast Fashion Denim Directions

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an industry insider's guide to the key women's Fall/Winter 2018-19 denim directions for the fast fashion market.

Trendstop's denim experts bring you the essential looks that will be directly impacting the women's denim sector. As the new season's retail collections start to drop, the short turn-around times within the fast fashion market mean designers are able to quickly react to the very latest trends. Denim is a key aspect of any collection, whether as a go-to staple, trend-led must-have or forward, statement piece. Our comprehensive apparel key item coverage and dedicated product galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three essential fast fashion denim trends. Athleisure Influences sees denim and sportswear come together for the ultimate on-trend hybrid while DecorativeDenim explores the ongoing interest in customisation. The Oversized Utility Jacket takes a classic silhouette and modernises it for the new season with fresh proportional play.

Athleisure Influences

The hugely influential sportswear and athleisure markets are informing the sports-inspired details being incorporated into denim. Relaxed silhouettes are enhanced with draw cords, sports panelling and functional utility, stylishly fusing two key wardrobe elements.

Decorative Denim

Traditional jeanswear silhouettes are reawakened, elevated with studding, decorative embellishment and hand-customisation techniques that add a uniquely personal touch to staple jackets and jeans. Oversized silhouettes and cut-off sleeves enhance the upcycled, vintage appeal.

The Oversized Utility Jacket

The classic denim jacket is scaled up for Fall Winter 2018-19 with oversized, masculine proportions and rounded, sloping shoulders for a relaxed feel. High function utility components develop orderly compositions; pocketing, top-stitching and a mannish handle broaden dimensions.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2019 Denim by Premiere Vision Trade Show Overview, a curated look at the upcoming denim trends. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Sacai, Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Arora, Ashish, Alberta Ferretti, Mother of Pearl, Ujoh, all Fall Winter 2018-19