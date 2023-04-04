FW23: Key footwear styles on the runways

After showings in the four major fashion cities and dozens of runway presentations, several boot and shoe trends emerged for the fw23 season. Here are four of the strongest.

Over the knee boots

‘Over-the-knee’ continued to be the strongest tailored boot silhouette. This year’s model is taller and fuller than last year’s.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A tan-colored vegan leather thigh-high boot with white stitching around a squoval toe.

Dion Lee

Image: Dion Lee/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A blunt toed thigh-high boot in a black and white snakeskin print, with a black block heel.

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A pointed toe, negative heel, caramel-colored thigh-high boot with silver zippers at the knee and the ankle.

Kronthaler Westwood

Kronthaler Westwood fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A gold metallic thigh-high boot with ‘knee pads’ and a hidden platform.

Athleisure boots

The other major boot shape shown was the flat or lug soled athleisure style, often similar to ski boots.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Luke and Lucie Meier, a white ankle boot with a double platform in black and white. The upper was detailed with narrow straps and a buckled ankle strap.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Demna, a flat motocross calf-length boot with black, white and red pieced-in sections and an elongated toe

Az Factory

Az Factory fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From guest designers Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy, a platform ankle boot with a lug sole, black and white snakeskin inserts and a zip-front with a yellow pull.

Off-White

Off-White fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A leather/technical fabric sneaker in shades of orange, with elastic at the ankle and a thick molded sole.

Pointed toe shoes

After several seasons out of the spotlight, pointed toed pumps and slingbacks come back into play. The Prada style from the ‘90s was inspirational.

Blumarine

Blumarine fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Nicola Brognano, a brown sheepskin skinny heel pump with a broad buckle and pointed toe.

Ferragamo

Ferragamo fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Maximilian Davis showed a sleek black patent pump with a sway-back heel and a pointed toe.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Miuccia Prada, a pointed toe patent slingback in burgundy, with gold metal details.

Jason Wu

Jason Wu fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a high heeled slingback in dark red patent with a pointed toe and a bow detail.

Fluffy shoes

Gucci started adding fur to footwear in 2015. Since then many major brands have followed suit. Some designers covered the whole shoe in fur while others added it to the inner sole.

Gucci

Gucci fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black thong sandal with a fur inner sole and signature metal bit.

MSGM

MSGM fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Massimo Giorgetti, an orchid pink faux fur pump with a chunky heel.

Sportmax

Sportmax fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The house team at Sportmax showed a fuchsia pink faux fur pump with a narrow high heel and pointed toe.

Rokh

Rokh fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rok Hwang showed a white strappy sandal with an inner sole trimmed with cream-colored fur and a slender sculpted heel.