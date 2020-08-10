Ganni launching rental denim collaboration with Levi’s

Danish fashion brand Ganni is teaming up with Levi’s on an exclusive rental only capsule collection, which will be available through Ganni Repeat.

The Ganni and Levi’s ‘Love Letter’ collaboration will feature three staple denim pieces, a button-down shirt, 501 jeans and a shirt dress, all of which have been made from upcycled vintage Levi’s and repurposed denim.

The upcycled designs are an ode to the “wearability, longevity and heritage of Levi’s 501 jeans,” explained the Danish brand, while incorporating its playful signatures and hero shapes, such as patchwork, voluminous sleeves and Peter Pan collars.

With all styles created to be versatile in use and feature multiple styling options, such as detachable collars and adjustable waistlines, to combine longevity and wearability.

The capsule marks the first rental only collection for both brands and aims to explore a new circular approach to fashion collaborations, as the collection has been designed to be “worn by many, but not owned by anyone”.

Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni, said in a statement: “Working with an iconic brand like Levi’s is a dream come true. I still have a pair of 501’s that I’ve had since I was a teen. These pieces are so versatile. You can wear them high or low waisted and style with a detachable belt. The beauty of good denim is it just gets better over time.

“This partnership is all about sharing that love for great denim and passing it on. We handpicked each pair of vintage 501’s with Levi’s for the project to upcycle and give them new life. It’s been such a special and personal process.”

Ganni and Levi’s to launch exclusive denim rental collection in the UK, Denmark and US

Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi’s, added: “Ganni was the perfect partner to bring this upcycled rental collection to life. Our mutual love for denim and desire to creatively reconstruct vintage 501’s was an incredible jumping off point to create something completely new, and something that would be shared.

“Infusing Ganni’s signature, beautiful spin into our repurposed denim icons, with some modern-day technology, allowed both brands to deliver such a unique and personal experience. Purposeful, timeless, and effortless style. We love it.”

Ganni and Levi’s ‘Love Letter’ collaboration rented through NFC technology

The collection, which will be available to rent in the UK, Denmark, and the US, will be supported by a digital experience using innovative Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in partnership with connected experience agency SharpEnd, who will deliver a ‘post tap’ curated experience through the NFC chip embedded with the back-patch of each piece.

Consumers will be able to rent the products by simply tapping the NFC enabled size patch with a smartphone. Renters can unlock the history of each piece and discover which Ganni Girls have rented out the piece before them.

Additionally, wearers will be able to enter a connected universe of storytelling and information, including videos and Love Letters from Ganni creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, exclusive content from the global campaign shoots, style inspiration, and content from previous renters.

The denim capsule collection will be exclusively available via Ganni Repeat, the Danish fashion brand’s rental platform, and marks the first time its rental services will be extended across Europe and America.

Rental prices start at 45 euros / 55 US dollars to rent for a week, and items can be rented for one, two or up to three weeks.

All rentals will be delivered in RePack reusable packaging, and all returned items will be “carefully checked and treated” following strict cleaning methods, and will be environmentally efficient to meets the Nordic Swan label’s standards, explained Ganni. Each piece will be cleaned and stored for 72 hours before being available to rent again.

Ganni, based in Copenhagen, has 27 stores across Europe, and the United States.

Images: courtesy of Ganni