Gap launches collection with Paddington

American retailer Gap has launched a limited-edition capsule collection with the beloved children’s character Paddington Bear, ahead of StudioCanal’s ‘Paddington in Peru’ film on November 8.

The 19-piece collection, shoppable at Gap.co.uk, features playful, everyday essentials for toddlers and babies, combining Gap’s super-soft, elevated designs with the nostalgic joy of Paddington.

Gap x Paddington collection Credits: Gap

The curated collection, crafted in a core palette of red, white, and blue, is brought to life with fun graphics and intricate embroidery of iconic London landmarks across a range of graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, baby all-in-ones and outerwear.

Highlights include Paddington featured alongside the iconic Gap logo on a matching grey hoodie and jogger set, a collegiate-inspired varsity jacket emblazoned with patches, a blue cotton shirt with detailed embroidery and Paddington’s signature duffle coat reimagined in denim.

The Gap x Paddington collection is available in toddler and baby sizing from 0-3 months to 5 years, with prices ranging from 10 to 70 pounds.

