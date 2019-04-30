Gap to sponsor Graduate Fashion Week award

Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) has confirmed that Gap will sponsor the coveted International Fashion Award catwalk show for 2019.

The International Fashion Award started with four universities just six years ago, and for the 2019 edition students from 40 international universities including leading design schools around the world, such as The New School Parsons in New York, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in China, Osaka Institute of Fashion in Japan, AOD Sri Lanka, Accademia Costume and Moda in Rome will take part.

Gap Inc. is returning to Graduate Fashion Week for the fourth year and will be present with four brands from the company’s portfolio Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, with each retailer being recruitment teams from the US to meet students regarding hiring for roles in the US.

For the International Fashion Award, Graduate Fashion Week invites international design schools to enter their “best and most innovative student” during GFW, with the winner announced during the Gala Award Show, where they will be presented with 1,000 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to showcase for free at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2020 with Fashion Scout.

The international accolade has become a prestigious award as part of the Graduate Fashion Week schedule, helped by the success of the first winner, Angus Chiang who won in 2012, as he has gone on to launch a successful eponymous fashion house, which is now showing during Paris Fashion Week.

“We thank Gap Inc. for their support, assisting Graduate Fashion Week to bring together graduates from all over the world,” said Adrien Yakimov Roberts, International Trustee at Graduate Fashion Week in a statement. “This showcase unites international graduates allowing them to explore their cultural diversity through the medium of fashion. GFW International appreciates the patronage of this global brand giving so many an opportunity to show in London, home of fashion opportunities.”

In addition to the International Fashion Award show, Graduate Fashion Week will also be hosting an International Showcase on the second-floor exhibition space, giving exclusively to international academics and graduates, allowing them the chance to meet industry contacts and develop collaborations.

Gap Inc. to champion international fashion at Graduate Fashion Week

Gap will also be sponsoring the 100 capacity Graduate Fashion Week Live Talk Space, which will host more than 30 talks over the event in June from interviews to advice masterclasses and workshops. During the event, Gap will also host three brand panel talks within the Live Talk Space, led by the brands’ design and recruitment teams.

Martyn Roberts, managing and creative director at Graduate Fashion Week, added: “We are delighted that Gap Inc. will sponsor the International Fashion Award Catwalk show. Gap Inc. has consistently shown their support for students and young talent through their excellent recruitment methods. Like Graduate Fashion Week, they understand the importance of giving students a platform to create and showcase their talent.”

Earlier in April, Sainsbury’s Tu announced that it will continue to partner with Graduate Fashion Week for the fourth year running and will offer two graduates a year-long scholarship with its design team in Coventry. As well as getting a paid year-long scholarship, the winning graduates will also work towards the launch of their own collection in 2020.

In addition, the Graduate Fashion Foundation also named Dame Zandra Rhodes as a new lifetime patron , alongside Christopher Bailey, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, Nick Knight, Diane von Furstenberg and Nadja Swarovski, and confirmed that she will be helping to launch this year’s graduate’s careers by increasing exposure of the weeklong event and offering vital advice and guidance, as well as promoting the charity to fashion houses and retail brands.

Graduate Fashion Week is the world’s largest event for BA Fashion talent and will be taking place from June 2 – 5 at The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, London.

Image: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Week