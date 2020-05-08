Giorgio Armani announces September shows in Milan

Italian luxury label Giorgio Armani has announced changes to its schedule of shows as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the international fashion calendar.

The brand will now be showing its Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani men's and women's collections in September 2020 in Milan, though the format for the show has not been detailed.

Additionally, the Armani Privé runway show will be postponed until January 2021 and held in Milan, in the headquarters located in the historic Palazzo Orsini on Via Borgonuovo. The label added that the collection will be seasonless, including garments for winter as well as lighter summer pieces.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Milan Fashion Week would be held online in July.

In April, Armani made headlines when he announced his namesake label would be taking a step away from seasonless collections, taking aim at the luxury industry’s growing likeness to fast-fashion which he called “criminal” and “absurd”.