Giorgio Armani criticises Paris Couture

Renowned Italian designer Giorgio Armani expressed his reservations about the future of his involvement in the haute couture fashion week in Paris. During the presentation of his Giorgio Armani Privé line at the Parisian event, Armani voiced doubts and uncertainties, suggesting that staying in Milan and conveying his vision from there might be a more favourable option, according to Italian newspaper La Republicca.

Armani's comments reflect his dissatisfaction with the current state of haute couture in Paris. “I look around, and it seems to me that it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between high fashion and prêt-à-porter, because the former is increasingly normal, and the latter is always more elevated. For heaven's sake, even my prêt-à-porter is 'high', but I still manage to calibrate the offer with lines of different levels. My couture is designed for a woman who wants to dress in a different, exclusive way. Unique. That she wants pieces you can't find in stores: I'm thinking of Yves Saint Laurent, and how he created entire wardrobes for his high society friends.”

Blurring lines between ready-to-wear and haute couture

Armani points out the blurring distinction between haute couture and ready-to-wear fashion, as both categories seem to converge. While Armani's ready-to-wear line maintains a level of sophistication, he believes that his couture pieces are designed for women seeking exclusivity and unique attire in craftsmanship and luxury that cannot be bought off the rack.

“For me, high fashion is that of hundreds of sequins sewn onto a square centimeter of fabric. I wonder if, given all the efforts we make, and given how Paris has become, it might not be better to stay at my home in Milan and tell my vision from there.”

Armani Prive HC F23 025 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Armani contemplates the possibility of showcasing his collection in Milan, citing the convenience of not having to transport garments and staff. He mentions Palazzo Orsini, an exquisite 18th-century building, which serves as an ideal location for his fashion shows and is currently open to the public during design week.

Armani Prive HC F23 067 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Mr Armani’s latest haute couture collection is a captivating journey from West to East, drawing inspiration from the refined styles of oriental culture. Consisting of 66 looks, including a red bridal gown for its finale, the meticulously crafted silhouettes are characterised by clean lines and graceful fluidity.