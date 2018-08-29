Global Fashion Agenda and Institut Français de la Mode to push for sustainability

Global Fashion Agenda and the Institut Français de la Mode to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their ties and establish more partnership agreements to accelerate sustainability in the fashion industry.

The signing will take place at the Economic Forum this morning (August 29) during the French state visit to Denmark by French president Emmanuel Macron, and will state the intent for both organisations to push for sustainability in fashion.

Eva Kruse, chief executive of Global Fashion Agenda, said in a press statement: "Global Fashion Agenda is on a mission to tackle the social and environmental challenges facing our industry and planet. Confronting those global challenges requires a united effort.

“The French fashion industry is one of the world's most powerful and influential, which is why we already work closely with sustainability pioneer and leading French luxury group Kering, but signing this MoU is vital to accomplishing broader changes in French fashion companies and to creating concrete initiatives to educate and guide industry leaders towards new business models that will secure the future of people, profits and the planet."

Future projects to come from the MoU could include the possibility of engaging the decision makers from the c-suite, mainly chief executive’s and creative directors, via Leadership Roundtables or issuing joint communications on the challenges, advancements, actions taken and policies implemented regarding sustainability, said the Global Fashion Agenda.

Dominique Jacomet, director general of Institut Français de la Mode, commented: “Working with Global Fashion Agenda is a great opportunity to promote sustainability at all levels of the fashion industry, and increase awareness among executives, designers and researchers.”

Pascal Morand, executive president of Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, who is also supporting the move, added: “Promoting sustainability by tackling environmental issues, advocating corporate social responsibility and combining innovation with long-term savoir-faire is a major challenge highly supported by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

“This is why the collaboration between Global Fashion Agenda and Institut Français de la Mode, which reinforces expertise in the field, marks an important step towards sustainable fashion on a global scale.”

The signing will be attended by Morand and Jacomet, and French Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.