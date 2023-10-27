Government urges jobseekers to consider careers in “booming” beauty industry

The beauty industry is worth 20 billion to the UK economy and this week marks British Beauty Week (26th – 30th October), which highlights Britain’s thriving and influential beauty brands.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is utilizing this event to encourage jobseekers to explore the numerous roles available in the sector. Over 4,000 job openings can be found on the Government’s Find a Job portal, ranging from beauticians, merchandisers, lecturers, and various other fulfilling positions suitable for individuals with varying levels of experience.

The Prime Minister has previously lauded the British beauty industry as a shining example of British business, and its annual 20 billion pounds contribution to the UK economy makes it a significant part of the government's economic growth efforts. Diane Whitbread, an Employer Engagement Advisor at the DWP, encourages jobseekers to consider careers in the beauty industry during British Beauty Week. She highlights the sector's growth potential, exciting roles, skill development opportunities, and career advancement possibilities.

Jobcentres across the UK are working closely with employers to fill and promote beauty-related job vacancies, including those from Elite Hotels, which owns three premium hotels in the South of England. The government collaborates with the British Beauty Council to drive excellence in the industry. The council, founded in 2018, has acted as a sector champion, providing financial support and guidance to numerous workers.

Millie Kendal OBE, the CEO of the British Beauty Council, said in a statement: “The British Beauty industry makes a bigger contribution to the UK’s GDP than the creative, arts, and entertainment sector, and the aerospace manufacturing sector, however many people are unaware of the diverse range of opportunities available in the sector."

“In order to highlight the diverse opportunities available in the sector, the Council has launched its ‘Future Talent Programme’, which is designed to uncover unique roles in technology, fragrance, sustainability, and cosmetic science to people aged 11-18 years old. Through engaging short films, the programme is dedicated to ensuring a pipeline of unique talent to a creative, innovative, entrepreneurial sector.”