Gucci to host Cruise show in London during May

Italian luxury house Gucci is set to take on the city of London. England’s fashion capital will play host to the brand’s next Cruise show, with an event scheduled to take place on May 13.

According to the fashion house, the choice of location is an intentional tribute to Gucci’s “profound connection to the British capital”. Noting that London was “intrinsically linked” to its heritage, Gucci said the city had served an integral role in shaping the brand’s “narrative throughout its storied history as a world-renowned symbol of Italian craft”.

It is true that the label’s ties to the ‘Big Smoke’ are strong. In fact, the brand’s founder Guccio Gucci had once served as the luggage porter and liftboy at the city’s Savoy Hotel during 1897.

After encountering what was described as the “lifestyle of the international elite” during a period where the soon-to-be designer formulated “broader horizons and more worldly cultural concerns”, Gucci went on to return to Florence and later founded the eponymous leather-goods house in 1921.

Now, the label will be returning to the capital with its 2025 collection designed under the eyes of its newest creative director Sabato De Sarno, who made his debut for SS24.