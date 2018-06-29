Gucci to launch limited-edition tattooed handbag

Gucci is set to launch a faux-leather handbag adorned with an actual tattoo. The fashion house invited Italian artist Gabriele Pellerone to personally tattoo 100 handbags, which will be available for pre-order on the label’s website from January 2019.

Pellerone is best known for his cutting-edge paintings, which he creates using a tattoo machine and needles on a silicone rubber canvas.

Gucci informed in a statement that customers will be able to choose from a set of designs developed by Pellerone in collaboration with its design team. Prices have not been disclosed yet.

Those who are curious about what the handbags will look like can have a sneak peak at the exhibition “Autumn Equinox: Collective Visions in Abstraction and Figuration”, set to open on September 21 at the Agora Gallery in New York.

