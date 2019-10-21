Gucci to show at Milan Fashion Week Men's

After several seasons of taking a coed approach to their runway shows, Gucci is letting their men's collection shine on its own again at Milan Fashion Week Men's next season. The Italian luxury brand will be showing on January 14 during the last day of the annual festivities.

The Camera Nazionale della Moda, the governing body of fashion in Italy, announced earlier this year that they would be taking a new approach to the fashion calendar by rotating the time slots of the most famous fashion houses to balance out the calendar. As a result, they have added a day to the calendar, which Gucci decided to use to mark their return.

Many luxury brands have opted for the coed format for the past several seasons, including rivals like Burberry and Giorgio Armani. A return to a standalone format for men's is unique, especially in a climate where brands have been taking a fashion has no gender approach to collections. However, having Gucci back on the calendar will help Milan Fashion Week Men's attract more international press and buyers.

photo: courtesy of Gucci