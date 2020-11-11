H&M Home taps Diane von Furstenberg for interior collection

H&M Home is teaming up with Dutch fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on an interior collection to be launched next year.

The Swedish retail giant said the collaboration will feature vases, cushion covers, blankets, candles and more, all of which will feature von Furstenberg’s iconic fashion prints and colour play.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with H&M Home, especially since I have such a passion for interiors. The home is both a relaxing and empowering place where you can really ‘own’ a look or feel,” von Furstenberg said in a statement.

“With this collaboration, I want people to take charge of their home decor. The only rule I have is that your home should reflect who you are. The main point is to create a space that you’re incredibly comfortable in and is a true expression of your personality.”

It marks the latest in a spate of collaborations for H&M this year, including tie-ups with The Vampire’s Wife, Giuliva Heritage and Sandra Mansour.