H&M launching new activewear line to “democratise sportswear”

Fashion retailer H&M is launching a new activewear line worldwide called H&M Move on August 4 that will showcase a more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement.

H&M Move will be available in 2,500 H&M stores and online from August 4 to offer “stylish and functionable movewear” to support men, women and children of all abilities and skills to “move comfortably and confidently”.

Simon Brown, general manager at H&M Move, said in a statement: “H&M Move is a movement brand. We’re here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratising sports apparel.”

H&M Move will offer a wide range of affordable apparel designed to bounce, flex, skip and flow. The first drop, ‘Move Essentials,’ will include functional tops, lightweight jackets, tights, and bras, alongside items specifically designed to train and run, as well as outerwear and a yoga mat. In addition, the H&M Move Monogram Collection, featuring a series of tracksuits sporting logo play and reflective detailing will also drop at the same time.

The fashion retailer said that the range would feature four exclusive materials that combine “innovative designs with complex technologies with a simple naming system,” to allow customers to quickly and clearly understand how the material will help them move.

DryMove, helps keep moisture away from the skin while moving, ShapeMove offers extra support and features a ‘no show’ benefit when lifting and stretching, SoftMove is super soft and gives extra support while working out, and StormMove protects against wind and rain and is breathable whatever the weather.

H&M adds that as part of its aim for all materials used across the group to be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way by 2030, H&M Move will launch at almost at 85 percent sustainable, starting with 99 percent of the polyester sourced for the line being recycled and all cotton that is used in its collections is more sustainably sourced. It will also be introducing collaborations with Fairbrics and LanzaTech in 2023.

To launch the new ‘movewear’ line, H&M has tapped US actress Jane Fonda, known for her fitness videos, and dance choreographer JaQuel Knight to front the H&M Move campaign, where Fonda takes up her role as a workout instructor again.

Brown added: “We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional, and incredible value for our customers. Combined with our passion to get everybody and every body moving, together with our Movers Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us.”

H&M Move launches worldwide on August 4, with prices starting from 17.99 pounds / 19.99 euros.

