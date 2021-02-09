H&M unveils full Simone Rocha collection

The full Simone Rocha x H&M collection for women, men and children has been unveiled ahead of the collaboration launch on March 11.

The collection is an amalgamation of a decade of design, featuring a cross-pollination of Rocha’s sensibilities and signatures, as well as paying tribute to Ireland, Hong Kong, texture, shape, tactility, history, family, intimacy and joy.

Commenting on the collection, Simone Rocha said in a statement: “I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come. They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways.”

The collection coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Simone Rocha label and offers “a full wardrobe, for the family,” explains H&M. This marks the first time that the Irish designer has offered menswear and childrenswear, alongside her signature womenswear.

For women, there are tulle dresses in pinks, tartan and classic black. There is a special fil coupe floral dress, with full puff sleeves, and day dresses in organic cotton with Broderie Anglaise detailing. For outerwear, there are classic trenches, and, as is a signature in a Rocha collection, a special pink coat, which has been designed in a sparkling tweed.

Other pieces in the womenswear collection include apron tops and dresses in tulle, designed to layer over other items such as slim dresses, check trousers and short cloque dresses. There are also cosy bubble knits and wool cardigans with pearl decorations around the neck.

While classic Rocha elements such as special tinsels, sparkling embellishments, floral motifs, frills and spherical cut-outs and full skirts blooming from neat waists range throughout, there are casual pieces, with hoodies and joggers, and jersey T-shirts embellished with pearls. The majority of the women’s collection will be available in sizes EU 34 to 44/46.

Simone Rocha and H&M share further details of their collaboration ahead of the March launch

For Rocha’s menswear debut, there are riffs on her classics, including a reworked trench, with pearl embellishments on the collar, a rounded summer parka, Aran knits and cardigans, classic wool suiting and a vibrant checked blazer with matching drawstring trousers.

There is also shirting, hoodies and T-shirts in a colour pallet of white, pink and black, as well as some printed with photographs by Jacob Lillis, a long-term collaborator of Rocha’s. The majority of the men’s collection will be available in sizes EU 46 to 52/54.

Rocha, who has long played with scale and silhouette, is also introducing her first-ever childrenswear collection including miniaturised versions of some of her classics, including smocks and frill dresses.

For mini-me looks there are also Aran knit jumpers, cardigans with pearl shaped-buttons, soft joggers and sweatshirts, and a button-through puffer, in pink floral, crafted from recycled polyester. The tartan that runs through the collection reappears on tiny dungarees. The childrenswear collection will be available in sizes 98/104,110/116 and 122/128.

Alongside the three main categories, Rocha has also added accessories to her collection featuring footwear staples, jewellery and bags. There are brogues with pearl-shaped embellishments, alongside feather decorated ballerinas and slides, and sparking choices for adorning hair and ears from beaded-bow earrings and matching tiaras to earrings decorated with real glass bead flowers and hair slides, and sets of oversized bow hairclips. There will also be neoprene totes with bow details on the straps and various coordinating socks to match the collection.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M, added: “Simone has such a unique and special aesthetic. Season on season, she defines her identity. This feels like the perfect collection for this moment; a dynamic proposition from a female designer with such a clear sense of who she is, and what she wants to say. It is a joyful collection, that will hopefully enliven spirits and inspire.”

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection launches March 11 and will be available at hm.com and in selected stores. Prices range from 9.99 pounds for socks to 199.99 pounds for brogues.

Images: courtesy of H&M by Ben Toms