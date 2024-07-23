Harrods relaunches own-brand collections to mark 175th anniversary

British luxury department store Harrods is relaunching its own-brand collections for its 175th anniversary celebrations.

The new Harrods collection will launch throughout 2024 and 2025, focusing on “timeless style, innovative detail and exceptional quality”.

The first launch will be a new gifts line featuring luxury stationery and accessories such as leather-bound notebooks and handcrafted paper items to tote bags, cardholders, umbrellas, and water bottles.

Harrods own-brand collections Credits: Harrods

In a statement, Harrods said the own-brand collections will highlight the retailer’s brand principles, with many of the products paying homage to iconic aspects of the Harrods heritage and creativity, such as thoughtful details featuring the Harrods logo and architectural features of the Knightsbridge store.

In addition, the new lines also feature suppliers, materials and artisans who work with the world’s finest luxury brands.

Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, said: “The Harrods name stands for the highest standards of luxury, and Harrods own-brand products are a reflection and representation of these standards. Whether buying the finest tea as a gift or a Harrods bag as an everyday luxury, our own-brand items need to stand for the same standards that we expect of every other brand in-store.

“Every element of these new lines, with a focus on quality of materials, design, and creativity, has been considered through a luxury lens. From the sourcing of cashmere from local British producers to designing personalised leather embossed stationery, Harrods reflects the care and consideration that our brand delivers to its customers across its entire portfolio.”

Harrods own-brand collections Credits: Harrods

The debut luxury stationery and accessories will launch in-store and online this month and showcase a new brightly coloured design story from Harrods, featuring a more playful feel with the brand’s signature logo and H motifs in different shapes and sizes and in vibrant colourways, which the department store states is perfect for “holiday and gifting”.

From autumn, Harrods will introduce cashmere and nightwear, alongside quality staples, Christmas gifts, decorations and feasting favourites.

In-store, Harrods will also be opening a bespoke destination for its branded products housed on the lower ground floor.

Harrods own-brand collections Credits: Harrods

The British retailer is also ensuring that the new Harrods lines are being designed with sustainability at the forefront, with sustainability sourcing forming a core element of the design, development and manufacturing of new products.

Harrods has also developed and started to roll out its new Responsible Sourcing Standards initiative, where all products bearing Harrods in-house brand will be fully sustainable and responsible by 2030.

The move is part of Harrods 175th year-long anniversary campaign, which kicked off in March with a Burberry ‘Knight Blue’ takeover of the retailer’s iconic Knightsbridge façade.

Throughout 2024, Harrods will be launching "meaningful partnerships, worldwide exclusive products, and celebratory experiences”. This includes its Harrods bears being reimagined by luxury brands and designers, including Burberry, Bulgari, Valentino and Charlotte Tilbury.